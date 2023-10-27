There is high school football action in Jackson County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    North Valley High School at Phoenix High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Phoenix, OR
    • Conference: 4A Skyline
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Medford High School at North Medford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Medford, OR
    • Conference: 6A Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Christian High School at South Umpqua High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
    • Conference: 3A Far West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coquille High School at St. Mary's High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Medford, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashland High School at Klamath Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Klamath Falls, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crater High School at South Eugene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

