There is high school football action in Jackson County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

North Valley High School at Phoenix High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27

6:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Phoenix, OR

Phoenix, OR Conference: 4A Skyline

4A Skyline How to Stream: Watch Here

South Medford High School at North Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR Conference: 6A Southwest

6A Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Christian High School at South Umpqua High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Myrtle Creek, OR

Myrtle Creek, OR Conference: 3A Far West

3A Far West How to Stream: Watch Here

Coquille High School at St. Mary's High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Klamath Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crater High School at South Eugene High School