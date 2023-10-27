Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
There is high school football action in Jackson County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
North Valley High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Medford High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Christian High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coquille High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Klamath Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crater High School at South Eugene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
