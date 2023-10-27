Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Josephine County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
North Valley High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glide High School at Illinois Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Cave Junction, OR
- Conference: 2A Southern Cascade
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseburg High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
