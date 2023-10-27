Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Josephine County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

North Valley High School at Phoenix High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 27

6:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Phoenix, OR

Phoenix, OR Conference: 4A Skyline

4A Skyline How to Stream: Watch Here

Glide High School at Illinois Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction, OR Conference: 2A Southern Cascade

2A Southern Cascade How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseburg High School at Grants Pass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR Conference: 6A Southwest

6A Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Hidden Valley High School at Cottage Grove High School