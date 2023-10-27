Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Klamath County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Henley High School at North Bend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: North Bend, OR

North Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Marshfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lost River High School at Crosspoint Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Klamath Union High School