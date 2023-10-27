Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Klamath County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Henley High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lost River High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Klamath Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
