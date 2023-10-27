If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lincoln County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Triangle Lake High School at Siletz Valley School

Game Time: 6:46 PM PT on October 27

6:46 PM PT on October 27 Location: Siletz, OR

Siletz, OR Conference: 1A Mountain West

1A Mountain West How to Stream: Watch Here

Corbett High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Toledo, OR

Toledo, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Santiam Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohawk High School at Waldport High Middle School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Waldport, OR

Waldport, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Newport High School at Salem Academy