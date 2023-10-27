If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lincoln County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Union County
  • Washington County
  • Deschutes County
  • Curry County
  • Sherman County
  • Douglas County
  • Clackamas County
  • Multnomah County
  • Grant County
  • Marion County

    • Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Triangle Lake High School at Siletz Valley School

    • Game Time: 6:46 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Siletz, OR
    • Conference: 1A Mountain West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corbett High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Toledo, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Taft 7-12 School at Santiam Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mohawk High School at Waldport High Middle School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Waldport, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newport High School at Salem Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.