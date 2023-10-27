Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lincoln County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Triangle Lake High School at Siletz Valley School
- Game Time: 6:46 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Siletz, OR
- Conference: 1A Mountain West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corbett High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohawk High School at Waldport High Middle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Waldport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newport High School at Salem Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
