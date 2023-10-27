Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Linn County, Oregon this week, we've got the information here.
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central Linn High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Monroe, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Home High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Philomath, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Silverton, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
