If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Linn County, Oregon this week, we've got the information here.

Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Central Linn High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

West Albany High School at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweet Home High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

South Albany High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Silverton High School