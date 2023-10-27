We have 2023 high school football competition in Malheur County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Linn County
  • Morrow County
  • Washington County
  • Union County
  • Polk County
  • Klamath County
  • Wallowa County
  • Columbia County
  • Yamhill County
  • Marion County

    • Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Nyssa High School at Vale High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Vale, OR
    • Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adrian High School at Union High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Union, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.