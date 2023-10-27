We have 2023 high school football competition in Malheur County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Nyssa High School at Vale High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 27

6:55 PM MT on October 27 Location: Vale, OR

Vale, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Union High School