Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Malheur County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Malheur County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Nyssa High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on October 27
- Location: Vale, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Union, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
