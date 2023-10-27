Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Morrow County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need.
Morrow County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Stanfield High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Irrigon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
