Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Polk County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Lane County
  • Josephine County
  • Linn County
  • Lincoln County
  • Crook County
  • Grant County
  • Clatsop County
  • Wallowa County
  • Umatilla County
  • Sherman County

    • Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Dallas High School at Crescent Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Woodburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Woodburn, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.