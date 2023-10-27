Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Polk County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Polk County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Dallas High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.