The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-2.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic were outscored by 2.6 points per game last season, with a -210 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.4 points per game (26th in NBA), and gave up 114 per outing (15th in league).

The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 117.4 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They had a -329 scoring differential overall and were outscored by four points per game.

The teams combined to score 224.8 points per game last season, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 231.4 points per contest last year, 6.9 more points than the total for this game.

Orlando put together a 45-36-0 record against the spread last season.

Portland compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Trail Blazers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +25000 +15000 - Magic +35000 +12500 -

