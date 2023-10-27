The Orlando Magic (1-0) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -2.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.
  • Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Trail Blazers went 39-43-0 ATS last year.
  • Portland was underdogs in 49 games last season and won 14 (28.6%) of those contests.
  • Last season, the Trail Blazers won 14 of their 45 games, or 31.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for Portland.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Trail Blazers had a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-24-0 record) than away (.537, 22-19-0).
  • In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Portland's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) than away (41.5%, 17 of 41).
  • The Trail Blazers put up 113.4 points per game last season, only 0.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic conceded.
  • Portland went 25-7 versus the spread and 24-8 overall when scoring more than 114 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers Magic
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 111.4
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
25-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 15-5
24-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-8
117.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 114
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
16-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
16-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.