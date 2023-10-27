The Orlando Magic (1-0) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 223.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Trail Blazers went 39-43-0 ATS last year.

Portland was underdogs in 49 games last season and won 14 (28.6%) of those contests.

Last season, the Trail Blazers won 14 of their 45 games, or 31.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for Portland.

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Trail Blazers had a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-24-0 record) than away (.537, 22-19-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Portland's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) than away (41.5%, 17 of 41).

The Trail Blazers put up 113.4 points per game last season, only 0.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic conceded.

Portland went 25-7 versus the spread and 24-8 overall when scoring more than 114 points last season.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers Magic 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 25-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-5 24-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-8 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 16-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 16-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-16

