Trail Blazers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - October 27
As they prepare for a matchup with the Orlando Magic (1-0), the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at Moda Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Trail Blazers vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Questionable
|Thumb
|18
|2
|4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-2.5
|222.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.