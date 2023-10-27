Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Umatilla County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Stanfield High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Irrigon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Umatilla High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Burns, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
