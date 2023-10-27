If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Umatilla County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Stanfield High School at Irrigon JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Irrigon, OR

Irrigon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Weston-McEwen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Athena, OR

Athena, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Umatilla High School at Burns High School