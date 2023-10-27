Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Wasco County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wasco County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Dufur High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
