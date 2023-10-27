High school football action in Washington County, Oregon is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    Friday

    Tualatin High School at Tigard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Tigard, OR
    • Conference: 6A Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newberg High School at Glencoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Banks High School at Warrenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Warrenton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmira High School at Valley Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Beaverton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sherwood High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McMinnville High School at Century High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunday

    North Marion High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 29
    • Location: Banks, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

