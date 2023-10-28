The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Shore scored in one of 47 games last season, and it was just a single goal.
  • Shore produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He took 0.4 shots per game, sinking 3.0% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

