Grace Kim is in 14th place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to wager on Grace Kim at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +5500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Kim Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Grace Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free three times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances.

Kim has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 23 -5 261 1 14 2 3 $862,091

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,596 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Kim will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,589 yards in the past year.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 19th percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 43% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Kim's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

In that most recent outing, Kim carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Kim ended the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

