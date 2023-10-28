Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken will play on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a bet on Schwartz in the Kraken-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 16:36 on the ice per game.

Schwartz has netted a goal in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Schwartz has a point in four of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Schwartz has had an assist in one of eight games this year.

Schwartz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Schwartz has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 18 goals in total (three per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

