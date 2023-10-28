When the Seattle Kraken take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, will Jamie Oleksiak light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

Oleksiak is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 18 goals in total (three per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

