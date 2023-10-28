Jared McCann will be among those in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Fancy a bet on McCann? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jared McCann vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:18 per game on the ice, is -6.

McCann has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McCann has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

McCann has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 55.6% that McCann hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of McCann having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 18 goals in total (3.0 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 4 Points 2 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

