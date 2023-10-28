Kraken vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - October 28
As they gear up to take on the Florida Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, October 28 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Seattle's total of 27 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 27th in the league.
- Their -9 goal differential is 28th in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 17 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- Its goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.
Kraken vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-160)
|Kraken (+135)
|6.5
