The Florida Panthers (3-3) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a win and the Kraken off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Panthers-Kraken matchup on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the league.

With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 8 2 5 7 2 3 0% Vince Dunn 8 1 6 7 4 4 - Jaden Schwartz 8 4 1 5 2 3 70.4% Jared McCann 8 3 1 4 1 0 62.5% Matthew Beniers 8 0 3 3 5 4 44.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 18 total goals (three per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.

The Panthers' 17 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 16 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (17 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players