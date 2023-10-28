The Florida Panthers (3-3) host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Panthers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-160) Kraken (+135) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog six times, and won two of those games.

Seattle has not won as the underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 17 (25th) Goals 18 (22nd) 18 (7th) Goals Allowed 27 (26th) 3 (21st) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 9 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (11th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken have scored 18 goals this season (2.2 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.

The Kraken's 27 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -9.

