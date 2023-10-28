Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Panthers on October 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Vince Dunn and others are listed when the Florida Panthers host the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kraken vs. Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs. Kraken Prediction
|Panthers vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with seven points (0.9 per game), with one goal and six assists in eight games (playing 23:53 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled seven total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and five assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Jaden Schwartz's four goals and one assist add up to five points this season.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored nine points in six games (seven goals and two assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Evan Rodrigues has two goals and six assists to total eight points (1.3 per game).
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|2
|2
|4
|5
