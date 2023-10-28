Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Vince Dunn and others are listed when the Florida Panthers host the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with seven points (0.9 per game), with one goal and six assists in eight games (playing 23:53 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled seven total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and five assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 1

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jaden Schwartz's four goals and one assist add up to five points this season.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 24 2 0 2 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored nine points in six games (seven goals and two assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Devils Oct. 16 2 0 2 5 at Jets Oct. 14 1 1 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Evan Rodrigues has two goals and six assists to total eight points (1.3 per game).

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 at Devils Oct. 16 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 14 2 2 4 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.