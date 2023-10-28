Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023
Lin Zhu will face Qinwen Zheng in the WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, October 28.
Compared to the underdog Zhu (+320), Zheng is favored (-450) to advance to the final.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Qinwen Zheng
|+320
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|23.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|39.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Lin Zhu vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights
- Zhu is still in the tournament despite coming up short 6-2, 2-6, 1-6 in the Regular Season against Liudmila Samsonova.
- Zheng beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the Regular Season on Friday.
- In her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.
- In her 42 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zhu has played an average of 21.3 games.
- In the past year, Zheng has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.7% of the games. She averages 20.9 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- Zheng has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.2% of those games.
- Zhu and Zheng have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.