Oliver Bjorkstrand will be among those in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a wager on Bjorkstrand against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:29 on the ice per game.

In two of eight games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bjorkstrand has a point in four of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 7 Points 1 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

