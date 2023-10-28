Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:50 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks versus the Utah Utes is a game to catch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 9 schedule that has a lot of compelling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)
Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
