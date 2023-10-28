The Oregon Ducks versus the Utah Utes is a game to catch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 9 schedule that has a lot of compelling contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.