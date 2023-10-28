The Oregon State Beavers should win their matchup against the Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+3) Toss Up (56.5) Oregon State 29, Arizona 28

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

The Beavers have beaten the spread four times in six games.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Oregon State has gone 4-2 against the spread.

The Beavers have seen four of its six games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 4.7 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 41.7% chance to win.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-1-0 this season.

Arizona is a 4-0 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

One of the Wildcats' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

The average point total for Arizona this season is 5.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 38.1 20.3 34.5 11.8 43 31.7 Arizona 31.9 20.6 31 14.7 32.5 25

