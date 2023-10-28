Pac-12 opponents match up when the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

Offensively, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by totaling 38.1 points per game. The Beavers rank 38th on defense (20.3 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Arizona ranks 43rd in the FBS (31.9 points per game), and it is 39th defensively (20.6 points allowed per game).

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Oregon State vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Oregon State Arizona 444.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (33rd) 342.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (29th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.7 (56th) 249.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.6 (26th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 1,573 yards (224.7 ypg) on 106-of-176 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 105 times for 676 yards (96.6 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 67 times for 382 yards (54.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's team-leading 456 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 443 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Velling's 16 receptions are good enough for 223 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,069 yards (152.7 ypg) while completing 69.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 131 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jonah Coleman, has carried the ball 65 times for 433 yards (61.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 296 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 21 catches with one receiving touchdown.

D.J. Williams has run for 246 yards across 55 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has racked up 592 receiving yards on 40 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has 53 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 409 yards (58.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

