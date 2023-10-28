The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack will square off against the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Oregon State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Beavers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Arizona has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225

