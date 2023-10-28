The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack will hit the field against the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and the 14th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points in the game. The total has been set at 56.5 points for this matchup.

Oregon State owns the 38th-ranked defense this year (20.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 38.1 points per game. Arizona's offense has been excelling, putting up 452.3 total yards per game (19th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 36th by allowing 332.9 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon State vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -3 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Oregon State vs. Arizona? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Oregon State Recent Performance

The Beavers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, putting up 424.0 total yards per game over that stretch (-25-worst). They've been more successful defensively, allowing 365.3 total yards per game (64th).

Over the Beavers' last three games, they rank 30th in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 25th-worst in scoring defense (23.7 points per game surrendered).

Over Oregon State's last three games, it ranks 62nd in passing offense (268.3 passing yards per game) and 54th in passing defense (171.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Beavers, who rank 19th-worst in rushing offense (155.7 rushing yards per game) and -70-worst in rushing defense (194.0 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

In their last three games, the Beavers have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Oregon State has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Four of Oregon State's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Oregon State has won five of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

Oregon State has played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won each time.

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Bet on Oregon State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,573 yards (224.7 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 60.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 124 rushing yards on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 676 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 67 times for 382 yards (54.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's team-leading 456 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has caught 27 passes for 443 yards (63.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 16 grabs for 223 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone seven times through the air this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.

Oregon State's tackle leader, Easton Mascarenas, has 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Akili Arnold has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 33 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.