Based on our computer projection model, the Oregon Ducks will beat the Utah Utes when the two teams match up at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah (+6.5) Over (47.5) Oregon 25, Utah 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Ducks have beaten the spread four times in six games.

In games they were favored in by 6.5 points or more so far this season, the Oregon has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Two Ducks games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

The point total average for Oregon games this season is 65.8, 18.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Utes.

The Utes are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Utah is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Utes' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average total for Utah games this year is 1.3 less points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 47.0 17.0 54.0 11.8 37.7 24.0 Utah 23.4 15.0 25.8 9.8 20.3 22.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.