The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Oregon has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (best with 553 yards per game) and total defense (19th-best with 312.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Utah has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, giving up only 15 points per game (11th-best). Offensively, it ranks 98th by posting 23.4 points per game.

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Oregon vs. Utah Key Statistics

Oregon Utah 553 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (108th) 312.6 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (11th) 224.4 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (33rd) 328.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.7 (118th) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (3rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 2,089 yards passing for Oregon, completing 78.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 105 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 87 times for 649 yards (92.7 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan James has carried the ball 58 times for 463 yards (66.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 768 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 61 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 368 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 19 grabs for 244 yards, an average of 34.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has 633 passing yards, or 90.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.4% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 87 times for 450 yards (64.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylon Glover has piled up 71 carries and totaled 256 yards with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has registered 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 210 (30 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times.

Money Parks has collected 203 receiving yards (29 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Devaughn Vele's 15 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 201 yards (28.7 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon or Utah gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.