Two of the nation's stingiest run defenses battle when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) take college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1), who have the No. 6 unit, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Utah matchup.

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends

Oregon has put together a 4-1-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Ducks have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Utah has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Utes have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.