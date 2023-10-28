Two of the nation's best rushing defenses meet when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) bring college football's 12th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1), who have the No. 6 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 47.5.

Oregon has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (47.0 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (17.0 points allowed per game). Utah has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 295.4 total yards per contest (14th-best). Offensively, it ranks 100th by putting up 345.0 total yards per game.

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs Utah Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -6.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Oregon Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Ducks' offense play poorly, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS in total yards (529.3 total yards per game). They rank 72nd on the other side of the ball (377.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

While the Ducks rank 23rd-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (37.7 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 22.0 points allowed per game (83rd-ranked).

While Oregon's pass defense ranks -108-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three games (295.7), it ranks 22nd-best offensively (309.3 passing yards per game) over that time frame.

The Ducks' run defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 17th-best by surrendering only 81.7 rushing yards per game. On offense, they rank 28th in the FBS during that three-game period (220.0 rushing yards per game).

In their last three games, the Ducks have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Oregon has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 9 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 3-1.

Two of Oregon's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Oregon has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won each of them.

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 2,089 pass yards for Oregon, completing 78.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 105 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 649 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 222 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Jordan James has carried the ball 58 times for 463 yards (66.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-high 768 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 61 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put together a 368-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes on 37 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 19 receptions for 244 yards, an average of 34.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Brandon Dorlus paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Evan Williams is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 35 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Khyree Jackson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 14 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

