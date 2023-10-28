Kraken vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Florida Panthers (3-3) take on the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Panthers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Kraken vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Panthers 3, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-160)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 2-4-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- In the two games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.
- This season the Kraken registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Kraken have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.
- Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 1-2-1 (three points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents three times, and earned just a single point in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|20th
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.25
|27th
|13th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|22nd
|8th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.5
|19th
|14th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|22nd
|25th
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|20.83%
|12th
|32nd
|65.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.61%
|13th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.