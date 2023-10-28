The Florida Panthers (3-3) take on the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Panthers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Panthers 3, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-160)

Panthers (-160) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 2-4-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the two games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Seattle lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored two goals.

So far this season, the Kraken have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 1-2-1 (three points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents three times, and earned just a single point in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 20th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 19th 14th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 25th 12.5% Power Play % 20.83% 12th 32nd 65.38% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 13th

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

