Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) face the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Indiana?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Penn State 42, Indiana 5
  • Penn State has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Nittany Lions have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.
  • Indiana has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Hoosiers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Penn State (-31.5)
  • Penn State has played six games, posting five wins against the spread.
  • The Nittany Lions covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31.5 points or more.
  • Indiana has covered the spread two times this year.
  • This season, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 31.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • Penn State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 45.5 points three times this season.
  • This season, three of Indiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 57.6 points per game, 12.1 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.2 47.2 47.2
Implied Total AVG 33.7 36.3 31
ATS Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Indiana

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.1 51.8 47.5
Implied Total AVG 35.4 35.3 35.5
ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

