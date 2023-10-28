The Portland State Vikings are expected to come out on top in their game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-9.8) 65.3 Portland State 38, Eastern Washington 28

Week 9 Big Sky Predictions

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vikings games.

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

In Eagles games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Vikings vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Portland State 37.9 32.9 58.0 19.7 22.8 42.8 Eastern Washington 30.9 33.0 35.7 32.0 33.0 33.3

