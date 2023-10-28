The Portland State Vikings (3-4) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hillsboro Stadium in a Big Sky clash.

Portland State ranks 42nd in total offense (380.0 yards per game) and 80th in total defense (371.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Eastern Washington ranks 28th in points per game (30.9), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FCS with 33.0 points allowed per contest.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Portland State Eastern Washington 380.0 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.1 (35th) 371.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.9 (109th) 225.3 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (59th) 154.7 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.6 (21st) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 876 yards, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 382 yards (54.6 ypg) on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quincy Craig has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 410 yards (58.6 per game) with three scores. He has also caught 19 passes for 207 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jermaine Braddock's leads his squad with 265 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Maclaine Griffin has a total of 164 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has recored 1,652 passing yards, or 236.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Justice Jackson has run the ball 46 times for 258 yards, with three touchdowns.

Tuna Altahir has run for 255 yards across 80 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Efton Chism III has registered 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 538 (76.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has four touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has put up a 340-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 33 targets.

Anthony Stell Jr.'s 31 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

