Today's Serie A lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Bologna squaring off against Sassuolo.

Looking for live coverage of Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Sassuolo vs Bologna

Bologna travels to play Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bologna (+155)

Bologna (+155) Underdog: Sassuolo (+165)

Sassuolo (+165) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch US Lecce vs Torino FC

Torino FC travels to face US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: US Lecce (+170)

US Lecce (+170) Underdog: Torino FC (+180)

Torino FC (+180) Draw: (+190)

(+190) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona journeys to match up with Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Juventus (-300)

Juventus (-300) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+750)

Hellas Verona (+750) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.