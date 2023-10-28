The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Vince Dunn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Dunn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • On the power play, Dunn has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Dunn averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 18 goals in total (three per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

