Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Gourde's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Yanni Gourde vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Gourde has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Gourde has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Gourde has registered a point in one of eight games playedthis season.

Through eight games this year, Gourde has not recorded an assist.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 18 goals in total (three per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 1 Points 2 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

