D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Metcalf's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Metcalf has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 337 yards on 22 receptions (15.3 per catch) and two TDs.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

  • Reported Injury: Ribs
  • The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
    • D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 0 Rec
    • Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Week 8 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

  • Game Day: October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM
Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
32 22 337 78 2 15.3

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1
Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0
Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0
Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1
Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0

