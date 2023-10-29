Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Metcalf's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Metcalf has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 337 yards on 22 receptions (15.3 per catch) and two TDs.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 0 Rec
- Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|22
|337
|78
|2
|15.3
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
