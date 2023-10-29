Will D.K. Metcalf pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf's team-high 337 yards receiving (67.4 per game) are via 22 catches (32 targets), and he has two TDs.

In two of five games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0

