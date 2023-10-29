D.K. Metcalf against the Cleveland Browns pass defense and Denzel Ward is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the Seahawks play the Browns at Lumen Field. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 45.7 9.1 43 109 8.30

D.K. Metcalf vs. Denzel Ward Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's 337 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 catches and two touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Seattle is No. 21 in the league, with 1,345 (224.2 per game).

The Seahawks are 15th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 24.

Seattle has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 32.3 times per contest, which is ninth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Seahawks have thrown the ball 32 times this year, placing them 12th in the league.

Denzel Ward & the Browns' Defense

Denzel Ward has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cleveland ranks first in the NFL with 149.2 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranks fourth in passing TDs allowed (six).

So far this year, the Browns' defense has been clicking, as it ranks sixth in the league with 19.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks first with 1,458 total yards allowed (243 per game).

Cleveland has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown pass to five players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Denzel Ward Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Denzel Ward Rec. Targets 32 34 Def. Targets Receptions 22 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.3 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 337 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.4 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 78 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

