D'Wayne Eskridge was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Eskridge's stats below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Eskridge was targeted 13 times and had seven catches for 58 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for 10 yards.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week: D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Eskridge 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 7 58 46 0 8.3

Eskridge Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 1 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Lions 1 1 10 0 Week 5 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 3 39 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 2 1 3 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0

