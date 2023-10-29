The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and Cleveland Browns (4-2) are set to meet at Lumen Field on October 29, which means that Geno Smith and Phillip Walker will be under center for the respective offenses. Below, we analyze both quarterbacks, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Geno Smith vs. Phillip Walker Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Phillip Walker 6 Games Played 2 68.6% Completion % 50.0% 1,391 (231.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 370 (185.0) 7 Touchdowns 0 4 Interceptions 3 52 (8.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 4 (2.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 223.5 yards

: Over/Under 223.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Browns Defensive Stats

This season, the Browns have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 19.2 points per game. They rank first in the NFL with 243.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to airing it out, opposing offenses have struggled to move the chains through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 149.2 passing yards allowed per game and fifth in the league with 5.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Browns are top-10 this year, ranking fifth in the NFL with 563 total rushing yards allowed (93.8 allowed per game). They also rank 14th in rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Defensively, Cleveland ranks 28th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 69.2%. It is 28th in third-down percentage allowed at 27.5%.

Phillip Walker Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 201.5 yards

: Over/Under 201.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

