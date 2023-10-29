Kenneth Walker III has a difficult matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Browns allow 93.8 rushing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Walker has accumulated a team-best 109 carries for a team-leading 450 yards (75 ypg). He has scored six TDs on the ground. In addition, Walker has added 13 receptions for 106 yards (17.7 ypg).

Walker vs. the Browns

Walker vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Browns have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Walker will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked run defense this week. The Browns give up 93.8 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this year, the Browns have conceded five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL defenses.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Walker Rushing Insights

So far this season, Walker has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Seahawks have passed 55.4% of the time and run 44.6% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 156 rushes this season. He's handled 109 of those carries (69.9%).

In four of his games this season, Walker has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (46.2% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

He has 29 red zone carries for 78.4% of the team share (his team runs on 53.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this season.

Walker has received 8.2% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has 106 receiving yards on 16 targets to rank 91st in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Walker, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 26 ATT / 105 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 97 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 43 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

