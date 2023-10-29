Malcolm Brogdon NBA Player Preview vs. the 76ers - October 29
Malcolm Brogdon and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Brogdon, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
- Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)
76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.
- On the boards, the 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds per game last year, second in the NBA in that category.
- Allowing an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- On defense, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/14/2023
|29
|12
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5/11/2023
|30
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5/9/2023
|26
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|36
|19
|8
|2
|5
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|26
|15
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5/3/2023
|24
|23
|6
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|34
|20
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4/4/2023
|28
|18
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|21
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|35
|19
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|24
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
