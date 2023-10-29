Noah Fant was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Fant's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Noah Fant and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Fant has been targeted 13 times and has 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Fant's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Noah Fant Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week: D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Fant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 12 194 85 0 16.2

Fant Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.