Will Noah Fant pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Fant will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant has hauled in 12 passes on 13 targets for 194 yards, averaging 38.8 yards per game.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Noah Fant Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0

Rep Noah Fant with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.